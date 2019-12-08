Live Now
Woman dies in car accident in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WJHL) – A North Carolina woman died in a single-vehicle car crash on Newfound Gap Road Sunday morning.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers responded to a single-vehicle car crash along Newfound Gap Road at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Natasha R. Pheasant, 23, of Cherokee, N.C., was traveling by herself on Newfound Gap Road when her Ford Fiesta veered from the roadway and struck a tree.

The accident happened roughly 7 miles north of Cherokee, N.C.

Pheasant died as a result of her injuries, officials say.

Park Rangers, Cherokee Indian Police Department Officers, Cherokee Tribal EMS, and Cherokee Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to Park officials, no additional details are available at this time. 

