Woman dies after shooting at East Knoxville residence Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One woman is dead after a shooting at an East Knoxville residence Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD reports officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting with a victim.

As officers arrived they found Constance Davidson, 37, unresponsive inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, and at this time no suspects have been arrested or charged.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

