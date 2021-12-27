Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain grows to 350 acres

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a fire on the slopes of Grandfather Mountain has grown. The U.S. Forest Service said Sunday that the fire is estimated to be 350 acres and 10% contained.

WCNC-TV reports that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but U.S. Forest Service officials believe it to be caused by someone.

Forest Service spokesperson Lisa Jennings says the fire is in a remote area, so it is expected to grow within the containment area until there’s significant rainfall. But Jennings says firefighters have protected structures, so they aren’t at risk.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said it had crews in the area on standby to protect structures from the fire reported on Friday in the Roseboro area.