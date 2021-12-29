Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain grows to 1,000 acres

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The U.S. Forest Service says firefighters have increased their containment of a wildfire near Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

A release from the forest service states that the fire is now burning an estimated 1,000 acres. On Tuesday, officials had announced the fire had grown to 700 acres.

The fire, dubbed the “Lost Cove Fire” by the U.S. Forest Service, began on Christmas Eve. The release states it is “burning in the Wilson Creek watershed on the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County, N.C.”

As the fire has moved through the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, creeks throughout the area are providing firefighters with containment lines. The forest service says “leaf litter” in the fire radius is continuing to burn but with “low intensity.”

The forest service says the use of the creeks for containment allows firefighters to remain safer from the fire front.

A map of the wildfire as of Wednesday was provided by the forest service. You can view it below:

fseprd983365 by Murry Lee on Scribd

On Tuesday, firefighters protected private property in the Roseboro community by burning out possible fuel and monitoring the fireline.

According to the forest service, operations will be heavily dependent on forecasted rainfall and its impact on the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.