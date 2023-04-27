(WJHL) – Thousands of students from around the Tri-Cities are set to join the professional world soon, and News Channel 11 has compiled the graduation dates of local institutions to help you keep track.

You can find local colleges and universities below in alphabetical order:

Emory & Henry College

Baccalaureate Service – May 5, 4 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel.

Special Ceremonies – Multiple smaller ceremonies are scheduled for student groups. Details can be found on the college’s website.

Commencement – May 6, 10 a.m. at Fred Selfe Stadium.

ETSU

Commencement 1 – May 6, 10 a.m. in the Ballad Health Athletic Center (Mini Dome) for the following programs:

College of Arts & Sciences

Biomedical Sciences

Global Sport Leadership

College of Nursing

College of Public Health

Commencement 2 – May 6, 2:30 p.m. in the Ballad Health Athletic Center (Mini Dome) for the following programs:

College of Business & Technology

Clemmer College

College of Clinical & Rehabilitative Health Sciences

College of Graduate & Continuing Studies (M.A. in Liberal Studies and Master of Professional Studies)

College of Pharmacy (Bachelor of Science)

King University

Nurse Pinning Ceremony – April 27, 6 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church at 701 Florida Ave, Bristol, Tennessee.

Baccalaureate Service – April 28, 6 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church at 701 Florida Ave, Bristol, Tennessee.

Commencement – April 29, 10 a.m. in the Oval at 1350 King College Road, Bristol, Tennessee.

Milligan University

Student Picnic – April 28, 12 p.m. at the Derthick Lawn.

Blessing Service – April 28, 7:30 p.m. at the Seeger Memorial Chapel.

Commencement 1 – April 29, 10 a.m. at the Seeger Memorial Chapel for the following programs:

School of Arts and Humanities

School of Bible and Ministry

School of Business and Technology

Commencement 2 – April 29, 2 p.m. at the Seeger Memorial Chapel for the following programs:

School of Sciences and Allied Health

School of Social Sciences and Education

Mountain Empire Community College

Grad Day – April 28, 11 a.m. in the Goodloe Center.

Commencement – May 12, 6 p.m. at 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Northeast State Community College

Commencement 1 – May 9, 10 a.m. at the Blountville campus amphitheater for Behavioral and Social Sciences graduates.

Commencement 2 – May 9, 12 p.m. at the Blountville campus amphitheater for Health Professions and Humanities graduates.

Commencement 3 – May 9, 2 p.m. at the Blountville campus amphitheater for Mathematics and Technologies graduates.

Tusculum University

Commencement – May 6, 10 a.m. in the Pioneer Arena, doors open at 9 a.m.

Walters State Community College

Commencement 1 – May 6, 10 a.m. at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center for Health Programs graduates.

Commencement 2 – May 6, 1 p.m. at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center for General Commencement graduates.