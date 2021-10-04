Western NC sheriff’s office receives calls of Brian Laundrie sightings

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — A western North Carolina sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Monday morning that it has received various calls regarding sightings of Brian Laundrie in the area.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, which borders the Asheville and Pigeon Forge areas, said that each tip has been investigated, but none has led to any findings.

Laundrie, who remains wanted by the FBI following his financial transaction history after the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, disappeared from his family home after returning from a cross country trip in Petito’s van without her.

Last week, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said it has received no valid tips so far in the search for Laundrie.

Anyone with information regarding Laundrie’s whereabouts is urged to call the FBI.