CHARLESTON, W.V. (WJHL) — Gov. Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia National Guard and state law enforcement to collect surplus body armor to send to Ukraine.

The state’s Department of Homeland Security and National Guard will gather unused or recently expired ballistic vests from law enforcement across the state.

County sheriffs are accepting vests at their offices, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The donated body armor will be transferred to a single collection point in the U.S., along with items from other states. From there, it will be sent to Ukraine.