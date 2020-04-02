West Virginia governor’s coal companies to pay $5M in fines

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WJHL) — Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies have agreed to pay more than $5 million for thousands of mine safety violations.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said the governor’s companies have repeatedly failed to pay off fines on nearly 2,300 violations committed since 2014.

U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said the following companies were involved: Southern Coal Corporation, Justice Coal of Alabama, A&G Coal Corporation, Black River Coal, Chestnut Land Holdings, Double Bonus Coal Company, Dynamic Energy, Four Star Resources, Frontier Coal Company, Infinity Energy, Justice Energy Company, Justice Highwall Mining, Kentucky Fuel Corporation, Keystone Service Industries, M&P Services, Nine Mile Mining, Nufac Mining Company, Pay Car Mining; Premium Coal Company, S and H Mining, Sequoia Energy, Tams Management, and Virginia Fuel Corporation.

According to Cullen, the group of companies had operations in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky.

Justice has been reported to be the richest man in West Virginia, with a fortune estimated at more than $1 billion by way of a vast umbrella of coal and agricultural businesses.

Justice’s lawyers say they’ve always been willing to pay the penalties.

The announcement comes as Justice runs for a second term as governor.