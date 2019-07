HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say the mother of the 2-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week was arrested on Friday.

During a press conference late Friday night, Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said Julia Tomlin is in their custody and charges are pending.

Sult did not say what those charges were, but he did say they believe the boy is dead.

The search for the boy’s body will continue and Sult says they are moving to a 24-hour operation.