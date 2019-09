PEMBROKE, Ky. (WKRN) – Video from the Pembroke Fire Department shows the aftermath of a large brush fire.

Firefighters responded to Oak Grove, Ky. to an outdoor fire Saturday.

The Pembroke Fire Department said eight fire departments, the community, Oak Grove Police Department, and the American Red Cross all had a hand in preventing the 100+ acre fire from spreading.

The fire department said the fire started off small and spread quickly due to the dry weather.