Watauga County Sheriff’s Office announces funeral arrangements for officers killed in shooting

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral arrangements for the two officers killed in the line of duty on April 28.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, services for both Sergeant Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.

The release states services will be conducted at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C.

Starting at 1 p.m., the doors will open to the public. All guests will be required to wear face coverings, and masks will be provided for anyone who needs one.

WCSO says the service will also be available for streaming through AppTV and on the Watauga County Emergency Services Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in care to the sheriff’s office to Candice Ward for Sgt. Ward and Tim Fox or Anneliese Moody for K-9 Deputy Fox.

Online obituaries for both officers can be found on the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home website. Condolences to the families of both Sgt. Ward and K-9 Deputy Fox can be made online.

Both officers were killed as a result of an hours-long standoff that occurred after a welfare check. The standoff left five people dead, including the suspect, the suspect’s parents, and both officers.

News Channel 11 will provide coverage of the funeral services on Thursday on WJHL.com