Walmart gifts employees $20 million in bonuses

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Walmart cashed out more than $20 million in bonuses to employees in Virginia and Tennessee today as part of a nationwide initiative for the chain.

According to Walmart, bonuses tacked on an extra $300 for full-time employees, and part-time employees received a $150 boost. Assistant managers received $400 bonuses, and Walmart Private Fleet truck drivers received an extra $300.

Walmart has paid almost $1 billion to associates so far this year, the first $365 million case bonus made its way to employees in April.

Bonus payments added up to more than $10 million each in Virginia and Tennessee, according to the chain.