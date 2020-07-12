VSP: Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on I-81 in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-81 in Wythe County.

According to a release from VSP, troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:09 a.m. Sunday.

The report states that a tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when, at the 63 mile marker, it ran off the left side of the interstate.

The truck hit the guardrail and a bridge before going over the bridge.

The vehicle then caught fire.

According to troopers, the fire destroyed the vehicle. The driver died at the scene.

The VSP has not yet released the identity of the driver and the crash remains under investigation.