GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5.

The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from VSP. Officers responded to the scene at 12:26 p.m. and transported the pedestrian, identified as William D. Peoples, 60, of Pearisburg, Virginia, to an area hospital.

Peoples reportedly died from his injuries a week later.

The release stated that the Caravan was not able to avoid hitting Peoples, who was not wearing reflective clothing. No charges have been placed. VSP continues to investigate the incident.