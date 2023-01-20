WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wythe County on Thursday.

According to the release from VSP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 near Route 52 in Wythe County on Thursday just before 1 a.m.

VSP determined that a 2011 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on the interstate when it ran off the right side of the road, striking a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, the release states.

Isaac J. Petersheim, 28, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who was driving the Peterbilt, reportedly died at the scene. VSP confirmed that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Volvo, Edward N. Opoku, 45, of Hammond, Indiana, was uninjured and wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

Opoku was reportedly charged by police with improper stopping on a highway.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP.