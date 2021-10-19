VSP: Driver charged after fatal crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) has charged a Hillsville, Virginia woman with reckless driving after a car crash left one dead and one in critical condition on Monday.

According to a report from VSP, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Double Cabin Road around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. When police arrived, they found that a 2015 Toyota Tacoma had run off the road while traveling east.

According to the report, the truck ran off the right side of the road, flipped, hit an embankment and then hit a fence.

VSP said one passenger, Rena Franklin, 67, died due to wounds she sustained in the crash. Another passenger was transported from the scene with “serious injuries.”

VSP states the driver, Crystal D. Barton, 44, of Hillsville, Virginia was uninjured in the crash. Barton has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

All passengers and the driver were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, the report says.

The report says VSP are still investigating.