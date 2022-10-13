NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to make a couple of appearances in Southwest Virginia on Friday.

In one news release, Youngkin will make an announcement in Norton that involves an investment in small modular reactors (SMR) sites. Transportation to the event site is available at the Rural King parking lot off Highway 58 E.

Youngkin will make his way for the Mendota Trail Friday at 3 p.m. to celebrate the opening of the gorge. The trail added five more trestles.

No further details have been released at this time. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.