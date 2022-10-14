(WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R- 9th District) announced on Friday that officials will recommend funding for several projects that aim to create new job opportunities in several Southwest Virginia localities.

In total, officials hope to secure over $10.6 million for projects that include the following:

$2 million in Wise/Scott counties — Campsite and connector trails creation at the Devil’s Bathtub and nearby reservoir

$1,599,000 in Wise County — pad-ready site creation for housing development at JJ Kelly Property Site Development

$2 million in Wise County — Project Junction: leverage previously mined properties to locate industrial operations and deploy innovative energy assets in conjunction with the Energy DELTA Lab

$925,000 in Wise County — provide upgrades to the workforce center and expand program offerings at Mountain Empire Community College Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia

$525,000 in Dickenson County — Expansion of plastics manufacturing operations at Bird Dog

$750,000 in Dickenson County — Create a Sportsman Complex on AML Land. Will include archery, rifle/pistol and shotgun facility development

$2,347,000 in Dickenson County — Chip Mill Industrial Site. Develop a build-ready pad site with 23.5 acres

$500,000 in Buchanan County — Maine Five Expansion: expand existing sewing manufacturing operations

Named the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER), the initiative receives federal funding from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE).

“These projects selected support our goals of immediate job creation and the development of new business-ready sites that will be the fuel that drives new business investment in these southwest Virginia communities,” said Youngkin in a news release. “There is great innovation in these proposals that will make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Griffith mirrored Youngkin’s approval of the proposed projects.

“The projects recommended for AMLER funding would provide a variety of benefits to the coalfields region. From outdoor recreation to industrial sites, they would create job opportunities and support economic development,” said Griffith. “I am very proud of the AMLER Program and of securing Virginia’s place in it in Congress.

“The program is an important tool as we seek to grow and diversify southwest Virginia’s economy.”

Youngkin made two appearances in Southwest Virginia on Friday, including Norton to announce an industrial site, Bristol’s Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy and the trailhead of Mendota Trail.

News Channel 11 will provide further coverage of Youngkin’s appearances in Southwest Virginia throughout Friday.