RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a conversation with the Editor-at-Large for The Wall Street Journal, Gerard Baker, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said he would not be campaigning for president in 2024.

The panel conversation on Monday, May 1, entitled “Governing America,” covered a number of topics, including education, abortion and taxes. At the end of the 30-minute dialogue, Baker asked Youngkin a question that the governor has heard a number of times over the last year.

“Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the campaign trail later this year?,” Baker asked.

“No. I’m going to be working in Virginia this year,” Youngkin responded. “I have my midterms this year… We have a House that’s controlled by Republicans and a Senate that’s controlled by Democrats. I want to hold our House and I’d like to flip our Senate.”

Youngkin expressed similar sentiments last month — when he expressed enthusiasm for state elections and pivoted from answering the question directly.

All 140 General Assembly seats are on the ballot this November. Virginia Republicans hope to maintain control of the House of Delegates and seize a majority in the State Senate, a scenario that would help Youngkin get his big-ticket legislative agenda items through to his desk.

Speculation of a future presidential run from Youngkin has grown ever since his win in the Virginia governor’s race in 2021. Youngkin made several campaign stops across the country last year on behalf of other Republican candidates.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign rally for Gov. Kristi Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

The phrasing of Baker’s question gave Youngkin’s answer some wiggle room. Youngkin could still not begin a presidential campaign “this year.”

However, the Republican Iowa caucuses are next year — Feb. 5, 2024.

“I think we’re doing a really good job in Virginia,” Youngkin told Baker on Monday. “I haven’t written a book, and I’m not in Iowa. I’m spending time representing Virginians this year.”