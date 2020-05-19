You Ask, We Answer: Virginia Dept. of Health Statewide town hall Thursday

You can ask your question by sending a video question to news@wjhl.com or using the hashtag #VAHEWG on social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s sister station WRIC in Richmond, Virginia will host a statewide digital special where viewer questions are answered about COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

The digital special will air at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 21.

In order to get your question answered, all you have to do is record a video of your question about health, employment or business and send it to us on social media using the hashtag #VAHEWG.

You can also e-mail the video question to news@wjhl.com.

Experts from Virginia’s Health Equity Task Force will be on hand to answer viewer questions during Thursday’s digital special.

