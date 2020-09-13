Wythe County, Va. Authorities seeking stolen school bus

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities in Wythe County, Virginia, are asking the public for help locating a Wythe County school bus that was stolen Sunday morning.

Wythe County school bus number 32, according to the sheriff’s office, should have damage to it since it struck other vehicles in the lot and ran over the gate when it was driven out of the county bus garage lot Sunday morning.

The Wytheville Police Department indicated in a social media post that a white male was seen entering the bus at 5:20 a.m.

The post said that the make of the bus is Thomas, and there is damage to the front of the bus, mirror from the hood, and the Thomas hood emblem has been torn off.

If you have any information about the bus, call 911 or (276)223-6000.