Wise County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Virginia

by: News Channel 11 Staff

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public on Sunday for help locating a missing woman identified as Saundra Kay Pike.

Those with any information are urged to call dispatch at 276-328-3756.

