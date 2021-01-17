Wise County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public on Sunday for help locating a missing woman identified as Saundra Kay Pike.
Those with any information are urged to call dispatch at 276-328-3756.
