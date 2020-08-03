Wise County Sheriff’s Office searching for 34-year-old man

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the public in search of 34-year-old Abraham Josh Dean.

Dean was last seen on Monday, July 27 at his home in Coeburn.

Anyone with information needs to call 276-328-3756.

