RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds.

Around 1 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 13, Youngkin ordered the flags to be lowered in honor of the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) in 2022 and the wider community affected by the tragedy.

Three UVA football players — Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were shot and killed on the bus while two other students — Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan — were injured.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former member of the football team, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody in Henrico County Monday morning after a 12-hour manhunt. He now faces 13 charges including six counts of aggravated murder, the most severe murder charge in Virginia, and aggravated malicious wounding charges.

The flags were ordered to be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday.