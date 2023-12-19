RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags outside of state and local government buildings to be flown at half-staff.

According to the Office of the Governor, flags are being flown at half-staff in memory and respect of Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. O’Connor passed away on Dec. 1 at the age of 93.

Virginia and U.S. flags will be lowered on the day of O’Connor’s interment. O’Connor’s funeral is set to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 19, according to the Associated Press.