RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s tax-free weekend is set to begin Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and last through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Virginia’s sales tax holiday would return again this year. During this weekend, Virginians can buy items in stores, online, by mail and telephone without paying sales tax.

“During a time of high inflation and gas prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend as they support local businesses across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a press release.

Below are the following items eligible for the sales tax holiday

School supplies, clothing and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday guidelines or on Virginia’s Tax website