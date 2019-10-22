West Virginia woman indicted on felony murder and drug distribution charges in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL CO., Va. (WJHL) – A West Virginia woman was indicted on felony murder and drug distribution charges in Tazewell County by a grand jury in Tazewell County Circuit Court on September 10.

Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Lee Dennis announced Tuesday that Brieanna Marshe Walker, 26, of Bluefield, West Virginia, has been indicted with murder and felony distribution of Schedule I or II Controlled Substances.

According to a press release from Tazewell County, the grand jury heard evidence that on June 5, Walker texted with her victim, William Keith Wilson, about a heroin transaction.

She reportedly sold the victim heroin that was laced with a lethal dose of two forms of fentanyl, shortly after the text message exchange in the parking lot of a local business.

Sometime later, a witness observed Wilson slumped over in his truck and after checking on him, found him deceased. The witness contacted the Bluefield Virginia Police Department, who responded immediately and confirmed Wilson’s death.

An autopsy report confirmed that Wilson died from acute fentanyl and acetylfenatyl toxicity. Further investigation showed Walker was in possession of some personal items belonging to the victim which she was holding for collateral from the narcotics distribution, the release detailed.

“In the Commonwealth of Virginia, if you sell drugs to another person and they die as a result of taking them, you can be charged with felony murder,” Dennis said in the release. “If you sell drugs in Tazewell County and another person dies as a result, my office will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Every single life matters to us. We also ask that you please continue to keep Mr. Wilson’s family in your prayers.”

According to the release, Walker was being held in Mercer County, West Virginia, for a probation violation and on October 21, waived extradition to Virginia.

She was arraigned Tuesday and her case is currently set in the Tazewell County Circuit Court to be heard on December 13.

Walker is being held at the Tazewell Regional Jail without bond.

This case, according to the release, was investigated by the Bluefield Virginia Police Department and assisted by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.