GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County Va. Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 that emergency crews are responding to a fire at a storage facility near Exit 29 off Interstate 81.

Andis said that crews are still responding to the fire and that details are limited at this time.

News Channel 11 has reached out to emergency crews for further details.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.