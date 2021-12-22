WATCH LIVE: Historic preservation experts are opening the Lee Monument time capsule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 130 years after being buried in the pedestal, the Robert E. Lee Monument time capsule is being opened today. Historic preservation experts are opening the lead box at the Department of Historic Resources lab on Kensington Avenue in Richmond. According to Gov. Ralph Northam, the capsule is said to contain items related to the Confederacy.

Crews uncovered the capsule on Friday while taking the monument’s pedestal down. Northam said that last week when workers successfully found the time capsule, it was about 20 feet above ground level in the pedestal tower. Initially, the search had only been in the base.

The time capsule is 4 inches high, by 8 inches wide, by 11-and-a-half inches deep and was found encased in a 1,500 pound block of granite, according to the Dept. of Historic Resources. Once the historic box is opened, its content will be photographed and inventoried.

Removal crews searched for the time capsule in September but were unable to find it, despite removing chunks of the pedestal and digging under the base.

The estimated date for when the capsule was placed in the monument’s pedestal is Oct. 27, 1887. Based on Library of Virginia records, Northam said that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects for the capsule. The things stored in the pedestal are expected to be related to the Confederacy, which dissolved over 20 years before the capsule’s creation. A “Richmond Magazine” article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that are thought to be inside.

A new time capsule was placed in the base of the pedestal in September and initial plans from Northam’s office state that if the pedestal were to be removed from its current location, the time capsule would be stored somewhere else at the Lee Circle site on Monument Avenue.