WATCH: Governor Ralph Northam declares state of emergency in Virginia as confirmed case number rises to 17

Virginia

by: News Channel 11 Staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia on Thursday as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 17.

You can watch Governor Northam’s full statement in the video above.

Several tournaments and major events have announced their immediate suspension or delays following the NBA’s decision to suspend the 2020 season on Wednesday.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order on Thursday to increase access to additional federal funds to battle the spread of the virus.

