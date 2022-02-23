Abingdon, Va. (WJHL) — Commissioner Dr. Mark. J. Matney and his staff were honored at the 102nd Annual Conference of the Commissioners of Revenue Association after achieving full accreditation in the State of Virginia.

According to a release from the Commissioners of the Revenue Association, the Washington County Commissioner of Revenue’s Office joined a limited number of government teams following the department’s unique success in 12 standards.

Education requirements, customer service and ethics policies are just a few merits put in place by the association to drive state success.

“Commissioner Dr. Mark J. Matney has demonstrated a commitment to Washington County and to good governance; this is an honor that was earned through hard work and leadership,” said Terry Yowell, the president of the association.

Dr. Matney’s office was officially recognized for its efforts in October 2021 following an extensive investigation by auditors and other government officials, the release says.

“Commissioners from around the state have worked to attain Office Accreditation in order to ensure greater accountability and increased uniformity with respect to office procedures for all our taxpayers,” Yowell said.