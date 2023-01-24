WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Virginia’s two U.S. senators are backing a renewed effort to ban so-called “assault weapons.”

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joined Sen. Dianne Feinstein and other Democratic senators in introducing the Assault Weapons Ban of 2023.

According to Warner and Kaine, the legislation would ban the sale, manufacture, transfer, or importation of 205 “military-style assault weapons.” It would also cap magazine capacity at no more than 10 rounds.

Owners would be allowed to keep existing weapons and magazines, according to Warner and Kaine, and the legislation would reportedly exempt more than 2,200 guns from the ban.

“Communities throughout our country and the Commonwealth of Virginia have experienced the pain brought on by gun violence time and time again,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “While this legislation will not prevent every senseless act of gun violence, it is a reasonable step that will take high-capacity weapons off the street.”

President Joe Biden supports the legislation.