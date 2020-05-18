VSP: U-Haul driver uninjured after driving through retaining wall onto interstate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The driver of a U-Haul in Northern Virginia walked away from a crash without injury thanks to his seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.

A post from VSP says the driver of the truck drove through a retaining wall and crashed onto Interstate 495 on Saturday around 12:15 p.m.

VSP says the male driver was leaving the U-Haul facility on a nearby road when he mixed up the gas and brake pedal, resulting in the crash.

The driver was charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.