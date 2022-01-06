VSP busy responding to calls following snowfall

SOUTHWEST Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) say that they are responding to calls of crashes, disabled vehicles and other emergencies following a winter storm.

According to the VSP, since snow started falling in Southwest Virginia around 1 p.m. on Thursday, troopers have been busy responding to emergency calls including crashes and disabled vehicles that have been primarily coming from Buchanan, Wise and Dickenson counties.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

VSP says that troopers assigned to those counties are at the scene of eight crashes and six disabled vehicles since 5:15 p.m.

A statement from VSP urges drivers to avoid traveling Thursday night as temperatures plummet. The statement adds that empty roads allow the Virginia Department of Health (VDOT) crews to clear the roadways.

VSP says that for those who must travel, keep in mind the following safety tips:

Check roadway condtitons at www.511virginia.org, or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road condition information.

Leave emergency lanes for eemergencies.

Clear snow from your vehicle before traveling.

Use your headlights whenever in rain or snow. Virginia law requires that your headlights be active if your wipers are on.

Slow down and allow for plenty of room in between you and the car in front of you.

Avoid distractions.

More information for tips on driving in winter weather provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration can be found by clicking here.