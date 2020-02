VSP: Search underway for missing Danville woman

DANVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police is asking for your help to find a missing elderly woman who may be in trouble due to health concerns.

VSP issued the following release to News Channel 11 overnight.

“THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF DANVILLE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON FEBRUARY 7, 2019 AT 2200 HOURS. THE DANVILLE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR DORIS ELAINE MOORE, RACE: W, SEX: F, AGE 77 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5′ 4”, WEIGHT 140 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES AND WHITE/GRAY HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON FEBRUARY 7, 2019, AT 1630 HOURS WHEN SHE WAS LAST SEEN AT HER RESIDENCE ON ASHLAWN DRIVE IN DANVILLE, VIRGINIA. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE BLOUSE WITH GRAY STRIPES, A SWEATER AND LIGHT BLUE SLACKS.

SHE MAY BE DRIVING A 2002 WHITE TOYOTA SIENNA MINIVAN WITH VIRGINIA REGISTRATION, JYC-3440. SHE MAY BE IN NORTH CAROLINA BUT AT THIS TIME IT IS UNKNOWN.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE DANVILLE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HER WHEREABOUTS AT 434-799-5111 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com.”