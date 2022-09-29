(WJHL) — Category 4 Hurricane Ian destroyed communities across southwest and inland Florida, in its wake leaving behind ravaged roadways, buildings, homes, bridges — anything in its path.

As the catastrophic storm begins to simmer down inland before strengthening and making its way up a stretch of the East coast, Virginia State Police (VSP) Search and Recovery Team (SRT) divers made their way to Southwest Virginia in preparation for potential flooding and swift water emergencies.

“Even though Ian is projected to significantly weaken as it makes its way inland from South Carolina, Virginia State Police is still preparing in advance of its arrival,” said VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller.

Geller listed off ways the agency continues to prepare for remnants of Ian that may bring flash floods to a region that is already susceptible to the natural disaster.

All available state police personnel are on standby for the duration of the storm’s presence

Divers pre-deployed Thursday based on projected rainfall and vulnerable flood zones

The SRT divers are staged at VSP’s Wytheville Field Division.

VSP reminded Virginians to remain weather aware — as the heavy rain could impact the region beginning on Friday and lasting until Monday. Geller listed the following laws and tips to keep Virginians safe.