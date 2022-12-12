WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, according to state police.

A news release from Virginia State Police (VSP) states that 68-year-old Larry H. Woods of Independence was driving a 1998 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 21 when it crossed the center and hit a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

Woods, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Two women in the Impala — the driver and a passenger — were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.