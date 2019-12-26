VSP: Nine deaths on Virginia highways over five days

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police report that nine traffic-related deaths occurred on Virginia highways from Saturday, December 21 to Christmas Day.

A release from VSP states that nine lives were lost due to six crashes that occurred over the five-day period.

VSP reports that the crashes occurred in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News.

Three people died in the Goochland County crash, two died in the Rockingham County crash, and a pedestrian died in the Newport News crash.

The release says half of the crashes occurred on Christmas Eve.

VSP is reminding drivers to pay attention and exercise extra caution while driving during the holiday season.