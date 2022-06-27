WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 52 Saturday afternoon left one woman dead and two children injured, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from police detailed the crash that occurred around 2:30 p.m. a half-mile north of Route 664. Investigators determined a 1998 Ford Explorer had been traveling south on Route 52 when it reached a curve and ran off the left side of the road, ran down an embankment, hit a fence and flipped several times.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The passenger, identified as 53-year-old Dedee J. Richmond, Wytheville, died at the scene. An 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in the backseat were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The driver and all the passengers had been wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP. The crash remains under investigation.