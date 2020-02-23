VSP investigating Wise County, Va. crash that killed woman on Friday

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a female driver Friday.

According to VSP officials, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. Friday on Route 58A at the 52-mile marker. 

A Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west on Route 58A when it ran off the left side of the road, the report said. The driver over-corrected, which caused the Chevrolet to cross back over the travel lanes, run off the right side, and continue over the guardrail. The vehicle then overturned several times and struck a tree. 

The driver, Hazel Mullins, 80, of Coeburn, Va., died at the scene. 

According to VSP, the crash remains under investigation.

