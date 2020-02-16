VSP investigating Friday fatal single-vehicle crash in Lee County, Va.

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, Va. that occurred Friday at 10:05 p.m. on Old Route 58.

According to a VSP report, a 2005 Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on Old Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the road near Route 708. The report stated that the pickup overturned.

The driver, Michael W. Day, 57, of Big Stone Gap, Va., who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, the report said. The report said he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.