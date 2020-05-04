UPDATE: VSP: AMBER Alert cancelled after abducted 3-year-old found safe

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WJHL) – UPDATE – The AMBER Alert for Brianna Reyes-Cardoza has been cancelled.

According to the Virginia State Police, the 3-year-old girl from Harrisonburg has been found safe.

No other details were available.

PREVIOUS

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted 3-year-old girl from Harrisonburg, Virginia.

According to Virginia State Police, the AMBER Alert was issued on Monday after a child abduction that occurred at 8:24 a.m.

VSP says Brianna Reyes-Cardoza was abducted Monday and was last seen at Burkwood Court in Harrisonburg.

Brianna is believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to VSP.

She is believed to have been abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz.

Brianna is three-feet tall and weighs 36 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red, short-sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, as well as pink sandals and pants.

Reyes-Paz has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6″, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.

No vehicle description is available at this time, according to VSP.

If you have any information, please call the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436.