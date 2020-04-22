VSP: AMBER Alert issued for 3 children after abduction in Roanoke County, Va.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearlinghouse after three children were abducted on Tuesday in Roanoke County.

According to a release from VSP, these three children were abducted around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and are believed to be in extreme danger:

Cameron Allison, 6 years old – white, brown hair, brown eyes

Emma Allison, 6 years old – white brown hair, brown eyes

Colin Allison, 21 months old – white blonde hair, brown eyes

VSP reports the children are suspected to have been abducted by their father, John Varion Allison.

John Allison is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9″ and weighs roughly 185 pounds.

According to VSP, John Allison is believed to be driving a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Suburban with a Virginia registration reading VVU-3796.

He may also be in a 2006 maroon Cadillac 4-door car with a Virginia registration of VMV-8238.

John Allison may also be in the company of his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, who is a white woman with brown hair and eyes. SHe is 5’3″ and weighs 160 pounds.

For more information, call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798.