UPDATE: 17-year-old missing from Stafford County, Va. found safe, suspect in custody

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The 17-year-old girl at the center of a Virginia AMBER Alert has been found safe, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected abductor, Rodney Richards, is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office thanked other agencies and the public for their assistance in finding Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez.

PREVIOUS

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Stafford County, Virginia who authorities believe was abducted by a man.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez is believed to be in extreme danger after she was reported abducted on Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

Selena was last seen at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford County, Virginia.

She is Hispanic and has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen in a white t-shirt and black pants.

Selena is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

VSP says she is believed to have been abducted by Rodney Richards.

Richards is a black man with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen in a blue hoodie and black jeans.

Richards is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs roughly 230 pounds.

He was last seen driving a white 4-door Honda sedan, according to the release.

The AMBER Alert was issued on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.