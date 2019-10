YORK COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say three teenage boys are dead after the car they were traveling in hit a tree and flipped on its roof.

Virginia State Police said a 16-year-old boy driving a BMW Saturday night lost control of the car and struck a tree. He was killed on impact.

Two other 16-year-old boys riding in the car also died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police said the crash remains under investigation.