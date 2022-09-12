NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC )— Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on West Colonial Trail (Route 460) in Nottoway County.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a 2005 Honda Accord was heading south on Cellar Creek road near West Colonial Trail Highway when the driver ignored a stop sign. The Honda pulled onto West Colonial Trail Highway, into the path of a tractor-trailer that was heading west.

The tractor-trailer swerved while trying to avoid the Honda, but the two vehicles collided. The three people in the Honda, the man driving as well as a man and a woman riding in the car, were all pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation by VSP.