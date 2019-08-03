Virginia’s AG will not overturn court’s ruling on “Drunkard Law”

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s Attorney General says he will not appeal a ruling that struck down a state law allowing officers to arrest habitual alcoholics.

Mark Herring called the previous law “strange and regressive” and that Virginia’s General Assembly should have taken it off the books a long time ago.

In a divided “8 – 7” ruling last month, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the “Habitual drunkards” law unconstitutionally vague.

The law previously allowed prosecutors to ask a civil judge to declare someone a “Habitual Drunkard.” Police could then arrest that person for being publicly intoxicated, possessing or even smelling of alcohol.

The Legal Aid Justice Center argued in a lawsuit the previous law targeted homeless alcoholics and violated the 8th Amendment.