Virginia’s AG will not overturn court’s ruling on “Drunkard Law”

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s Attorney General says he will not appeal a ruling that struck down a state law allowing officers to arrest habitual alcoholics.

Mark Herring called the previous law “strange and regressive” and that Virginia’s General Assembly should have taken it off the books a long time ago.

In a divided “8 – 7” ruling last month, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the “Habitual drunkards” law unconstitutionally vague.

The law previously allowed prosecutors to ask a civil judge to declare someone a “Habitual Drunkard.” Police could then arrest that person for being publicly intoxicated, possessing or even smelling of alcohol.

The Legal Aid Justice Center argued in a lawsuit the previous law targeted homeless alcoholics and violated the 8th Amendment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss