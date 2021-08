Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took to Twitter the same day the moratorium expired to remind state residents that assistance remains available to landlords and tenants.

Virginia has one of the most effective rent relief programs in the country—and assistance is still available for tenants and landlords who need help.



Find more information and start your application at https://t.co/Q4EbE9SN3N. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 31, 2021

The Virginia Rent Relief Program offers financial assistance for rent payments past due beginning on April 1, 2020.

For Virginians in need, more information can be accessed on the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s website.

Visit StayHomeVirginia.com to complete the application.