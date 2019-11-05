Virginia wildlife officials warn of websites claiming to sell fishing licenses

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia wildlife officials are urging citizens to use caution regarding websites claiming to sell fishing licenses.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) has received complaints that some websites claiming to sell licenses take customers money but never send them a license.

The department listed the following websites as examples:

vafishinglicense.com

fishinglicense.org

fishandgamelicenses.org

recreationallicenses.org

licenses.org

hunting-license.org

Those websites are not affiliated with the department.

DGIF says there are only two official websites where fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased, gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dgif.virginia.gov. Licenses can also be purchased on the Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app or at a local vendor.

