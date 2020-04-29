Virginia to soon break down COVID-19 data by zip code

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that COVID-19 data will soon be broken down by zip codes across the Commonwealth.

Governor Northam said in his briefing, “One of the things that has been requested is that our data be reported via zip code in Virginia…from here on, data will be reported via zip code.”

It was also said in that news briefing that it would take a few days to get the data up and running.

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

